The Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita will have a few openings for their spay and neuter clinic on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28-29 at their Tahlequah Office on 304 W. Keetoowah St. Appointments are needed for spay and neuters. They also offer vaccinations, deworming, flea/tick treatment, heartworm tests, and microchips. Call 918-323-5237 or 918-256-7227 for more information or to book an appointment. Book an appointment at www.paasvinita.com.

