Wyatt Inslee was excited to float on the Illinois River on Sunday afternoon.
Inslee, who makes multiple trips each year to Tahlequah from Poteau, was one of many who got that opportunity beginning on Friday, May 1, when All-American Floats opened back up after being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my first time to come out since the virus,” Inslee said. “We were tired of being cooped up in the house all week, so we just decided to come out and float the river. I normally come out nearly every other week to float.”
The four-member Jensen family of Arkansas stopped at a Tahlequah store to pick up an ice chest and other goods before hitting the river.
"We can't wait," said Carl Jensen, the father of two. "We've been cooped up for too long."
Cody Bartmess, who took over ownership of All-American in 2017, had a great turnout over the weekend, especially on Saturday, May 2.
“It was excellent; turnout was excellent,” Bartmess said. “We were very happy and it’s helped us. When money comes in with us, we’re able to help other businesses because we’ve got things we’ve got to purchase, so it just creates that dollar turnover where money’s moving to a local town or business."
Bartmess said the whole weekend was a positive experience.
"It just really seems like people are itching to get outside, get out to nature," he said. "Obviously when we get you on the water, that is social distancing.”
Being one the smaller float operations on the river allowed Bartmess to open sooner.
“We’re smaller than some of the bigger operations, so we don’t get hit immediately with as many people. It allows us to take care of the groups and keep them spaced apart,” he said. “We can clean stuff without having 200 or 300 people in front of us all at once. We are big enough to serve anybody, but we’re also small enough to be able to open and follow all the guidelines that we needed to follow to ensure that happens.”
