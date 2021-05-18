Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.