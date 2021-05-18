City employees have been working hard to ensure the upcoming pool season at the Tahlequatics swim complex kicks off on Memorial Day weekend.
City Parks and Recreation Coordinator Heather Torrento said the department has been busy since the beginning of month, getting everything ready.
“We worked on the pool and did a couple of upgrades to our filter this year, and that is back up and ready to go,” said Torrento.
Repairs and maintenance to the pools’ system were completed after damages from February’s winter weather.
“We had one busted pipe out at the pool that we got fixed, and that was due to the cold weather,” Torrento said.
The water at the city pool and aquatics center is never drained, and staff members recently began balancing it chemically.
“It’s not filtered during our off season, but the water is still there. Starting May 1, we start filtering, and it usually takes us about two weeks to get the water back chemically in balance,” Torrento said.
Chemical tests are performed twice a day in May and four times a day once the season has started.
Vacuuming the bottom of the pool is regularly done, or as needed, since Tahlequatics is just off Allen Road. Parks and Recreation Coordinator Caleb Nichols said it takes about a day to vacuum the entire pool, and if they had to start the season sooner, they’d be ready to do that.
“The shallower places have to be done with a push broom by hand to get it out,” said Nichols. "We’ll vacuum at the beginning of day before the pool opens, and on Monday and Tuesdays, we don’t run it when the public is here.”
The Splash Pad was given a new coat of paint, making it slip-resistant to ensure a safer experience for both children and adults.
“We hope that will make it better for the kids out there, because we’ve had issues in the past with kids slipping,” said Torrento.
Torrento explained they are limiting the capacity at Tahlequatics this season to 100 people at a time during public sessions.
“We ask they call the pool to make reservations first for public swimming. That’s so we can keep track of our 100 and make sure people aren’t coming out here when we’re at full capacity,” she said.
The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Friday, with a 7 to 10 p.m. time slot. The pool remains closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The city is taking applications for those interested in working as lifeguards or with concessions during summer months.
Torrento said two lifeguard positions and one concession position still need to be filled.
Check it out
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
