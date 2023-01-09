A new group that meets at the Tahlequah Public Library offers a safe and supportive place for those practicing paganism.
Brandi Huffman, who organized the meetings, said she and the other attendees just needed a space to connect.
“Witches of all times have had covens, groups, and meetings and things that they do together. I had been wanting to do this for a long time, and it just happened one day,” said Huffman. “I needed something. I needed a way to connect with people who felt the same way that I do.”
Huffman said the best way to describe the group is that it embraces "paganism in all forms” and does not just focus on one topic, such as Wiccans. Paganism is generally describes as a means of worshipping nature and its elements, and could include a higher power.
“Paganism is like an umbrella term, like Christianity, so Wicca to paganism is like Baptist to Christianity,” said Taylor Hall, a member of the group.
She said that while the organization offers a safe space for discussions, it also welcomes those who are curious about pagans and/or Wiccans to learn more. Hall said she hopes those who are curious can understand that paganism and its practitioners aren’t evil.
“Just throughout my experiences, when people notice that I’m pagan, there’s a lot of misinformation,” said Hall. “They think that I’m like a devil worshiper, or evil, or like a green witch with a wart or something. That’s not who I am. It’s sad that just because I’m a pagan, I’m misconstrued as an evil person, when I’m very much the opposite.”
Allie Winterhalter, another group member, said she and others practicing paganism do not want to be feared. Winterhalter joined the group to gain a sense of community and to learn more about paganism. She has only been practicing the religion – generally described as polytheistic, and embracing ancient faith traditions – for four or five years.
“It’s nice not feeling alone, and [to have] a safe space where we can practice our craft without getting judgmental faces from other people,” said Winterhalter.
Jan. 7 marked the group’s third monthly meeting; those take place the first Saturday of each month at noon. Huffman said the main point of the meetings, as of now, is to learn about the beliefs of its members.
“It’s awesome to see,” said Huffman. “I really feel like this helps us come more into our spirituality and feel more comfortable with ourselves in it, and knowing that there are other people who feel the same way we do.”
During the spring, Huffman said, the group will try to participate in community services, such as cleaning up the park, since taking care of nature is a key aspect of their belief system.
Huffman said the group often discusses how members do not have access to many local resources, other than books, regarding paganism.
“I think it’s important to have a place to go to where you feel like you belong,” said Hall. “Being non-Christian in conservative Oklahoma has always been very hard, and it’s a conscious choice you have to make, so just finding people who are brave enough to make that choice, it’s empowering.”
