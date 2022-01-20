The price of gasoline is always fluctuating, but the average price in Oklahoma has gone up 81.7 cents per gallon since this time last year – and drivers are complaining and assigning political blame.
Last year in mid-January, the average price of gas stood at $2.08 a gallon. Now, the price has risen to around $2.89 per gallon, and is 2.5 cents higher per gallon than a month ago. Some of the recent increase is apparently due to preparations for winter storms, among other factors.
“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the past week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filing up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about four to six weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan; however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”
The recent winter weather to blow into Tahlequah drew more people to the pumps last week. At the Log Store North, on State Highway 82, business was slow before the news broke that it could snow over the weekend. On Friday, though, Manager Ginger Lankford said the convenience store saw an increase in traffic at the pumps. She compared it to customers running to the stores to grab milk and bread when they learn a storm is headed to town.
“When people run to the pumps, that lowers the supply and jacks the price up,” Lankford said. “The gas companies want to make the most they can at all times. It’s just the economics of it.”
While the average cost of gasoline for the state is low compared to that of most of the nation, some areas of Oklahoma enjoy cheaper prices than others. For instance, Tulsa’s average fuel price this week was $2.94 per gallon, while Oklahoma City’s was $2.83. Meanwhile, most of the prices in Cherokee County hovered at $3.07 a gallon.
Some prices in the city differ, as companies receive their supplies of gas from different sources. Some companies supply their own fuel, while others gets theirs from a local distributor, and gasoline vendors aren't supposed to communicate with one another to set a price.
“You’re not allowed to communicate with others, as far as trying to set prices,” Lankford said. “I can’t call Love’s and ask what their price is. It’s illegal to do that. It’s called price gouging. We just set our prices based off the margin we need to make. They tend to be higher based off of our cost.”
Although the price of gasoline has risen in the past year, the state average is still far off the mark from the state’s all-time record, when regular unleaded reached $3.95 in 2008. However, experts are predicting prices will continue to rise this year. The national average has gone up 93.2 cents since a year ago, reaching $3.31 a gallon. If forecasts are accurate, that number could reach over $4 a gallon around May or June of this year.
