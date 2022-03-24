PAIN AT THE PUMP: More locals are biking, walking, and trading in gas guzzlers for economical models

Amid a spike in gasoline prices, many area residents are looking for ways to save a buck on the road. Whether by car, bus, bicycle, or foot, Cherokee Countians are still getting around.
Between rising fuel costs and the pandemic, Paceline Cyclery owner Dave Rogers is seeing more business, as many are more open to peddling to work these days. Those who aren't fans of biking are getting a kick out of ebikes, or electric bikes.
“Ebikes, talking to my reps, is the biggest growing market in the cycling business right now,” said Rogers.
Ebikes are broken into two categories, pedal assist bikes, and throttle only. Rogers recommends pedal assist bikes because they automatically turn on when the rider pushes down on the pedals. Throttle bikes are more like mopeds and turn on when the user pulls a lever or pushes a button.
“The bad thing with the push button is that most people don’t have the tendency to do any work; they just sit on and pedal. If you want to get more into fitness, do pedal assist bikes,” he said.
Rogers observed that retirees are interested in the push button bikes, and they are placing them on the back of RVs and touring the state, going on bike trails across the country.
“The beauty of an ebike is that you can ride it on a bike path. If you get a moped, you have to stick to the streets," he said.
A quality ebike starts around $1,800. Lesser ones can be ordered and mailed at $800, but they are more likely to break down, and they use software Rogers doesn’t have access to.
Tahlequah is uniquely capable of welcoming bikers to its neighborhoods. The Tahlequah History Trail has been expanded, which allows users to take advantage of the heart of Tahlequah.
“If you live and work within the bypass loop, if you live in Greenwood, and you are working downtown or within the city, why not ride a bike?” he said. “Tahlequah is designed to ride a bike, especially if you live between the bypass circumference. You can get around anywhere.”
Rogers said that with COVID relief money, the city is prepared to invest in bike paths.
“We have found there is a need. Now, towns are building bike paths. When gas prices shoot up, I always have people coming in, saying they want to bike to work,” he said.
Cherokee Nation announced the expansion of the Konrad Holmes Memorial Trail around the W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex. Rogers said paths from the complex will connect with the Cherokee Casino. At some point, he also believes the Southridge Addition will be connected to the rest of Tahlequah by a bike path.
“Both the city and Cherokee Nation have maps of proposed future trails. Some impact the Southridge,” said Sue Catron, Tahlequah mayor.
Those who can’t bike can also go on foot. Sidewalk projects are dotting the city, as it seeks to improve its pedestrian infrastructure. Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, believes people should get out and walk.
“Whenever you exercise, that increases endorphins in your body, which helps us to be happier and feel better about life,” she said.
She recommends that adults exercise for 150 minutes per week to decrease the likelihood of many chronic diseases. People can couple this exercise with their commute.
Walking also helps endurance, flexibility, and balance. It offers a range of motion in joints, which helps prevent injury. Those who are not in shape should consult a physician before drastically changing their exercise routine.
KI BOIS Area Transit System operates from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and allows locals to get around. People can save on gas by riding together. Adults and children cost $2 per stop. Children 4 and under ride free, and children 5-9 are $1 per stop. Cherokee Nation citizens ride within the city for 50 cents per stop.
For those who are interested in driving more economically, Kevin Sorg, general manager of Tommy Nix, has a couple of tips. He recommends getting tires frequently checked, and driving at or under the speed limit.
“Tire pressure is a big thing. When it goes from 30 degrees in the morning to 80 in the afternoon, it messes with your tire pressure,” said Sorg.
Vehicles operate optimally when tires are filled to the pressure prescribed by the manufacturers.
Sorg hasn’t seen a large shift from gas guzzlers to economic cars, but he expects it will come any day.
“We haven’t seen it yet. We haven’t noticed a trend. Right now, bigger, heavier vehicles are popular. It is surprising. It happened in 2008, and there was an immediate shift. We haven’t seen the demand yet, but I am sure it will soon come,” he said.
He said popular Chevys on the lot that get over 30 miles per gallon on the highway include Malibus, Sparks, and Renegades.
Currently there is a shortage of used cars. For those who are concerned about gas prices, he recommends coming in and selling their used vehicles, which currently have a high trade-in value, and purchasing a car that uses less gas.
What's next
The final in this series will be published Wednesday, March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.