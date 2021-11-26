Tahlequah businesses prospered on Black Friday, with many stores seeing a bevy of customers score holiday deals.
The biggest shopping day of the year in the U.S., Black Friday is known for its long lines meandering outside of retail stores, and subsequent customer frenzies when a business opens its doors. While Tahlequah's merchants go without any pushing and shoving among patrons, customers still got out early this year to snare some big savings.
Atwoods Manager Kent Presley said it was too cold for people to stand in line outside of the farm and hardware store, but he had a big group of customers visit when it opened at 6 a.m. The ad for the a VR-60 semi-auto shotgun brought a number of people in, as customers could have saved around $150 and gotten four free nine-round magazines to go with it.
"That's what everybody came in for this morning," Presley said.
"We're kind of the only one here left in town that sells firearms, besides the pawn shops and a couple gun stores. It was just the normal Black Friday rush for us - nothing too spectacular."
For some local businesses, it's the first Black Friday since opening.
Too Fond of Books gave gift cards valued between $5 and $100 to the first 25 patrons with purchase. Manager Daniel Tye said it was the busiest the shop has ever been in the morning, with a lot of customers visiting to purchase Diana Gabaldon's new "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," the most recent book from the author's "Outlander" series.
"'Killers of the Flower Moon' is probably the best-selling book we've had, just because it's dealing with a local subject and the movie being made," Tye said. "A lot of historical fiction has been moving. We're selling a crazy amount of children's books. These sensory-related books have been crazy popular, and we've sold a lot of Dr. Seuss."
While Black Friday is the most lucrative day for many businesses throughout the country, not every store sees the huge increase in sales the big box stores receive. For some local merchants, Ladies Night Out draws more people in. At Boulevard LLC, Alyssia Hylton said she wasn't expecting a busy Friday.
"Typically, Black Friday isn't a huge deal, but I also have sales and discounts all the time. I don't know a lot of stores that do," she said. "Ladies Night Out was gigantic this year. Usually there's a lull in customers where you can catch up and restock a little bit, but there was none of that this year. It was constant the whole time."
Another business open for its first Black Friday was Beautiquey. Diana Gordineer said it was far busier than a normal day at the clothing store. While the rush was not as massive as the Ladies Night Out stampede, over the course of the whole day, the business was about the same.
"By 11:30 a.m., people started coming in," she said. "Normally, people have been out to the big box stores at 5 a.m., they go home and eat leftovers, and then come back out. So periodically a bunch of people will come in, and then we'll go through periods where a few people come in, and then the flood will come back."
Getting out and jockeying for a good spot in line or near cash a cash register is not everyone's idea of a good time. Some people try avoid the day altogether and get their shopping done early.
The Daily Press asked readers in a Saturday Forum about their holiday shopping, to which several respondents said they're almost finished shopping.
"[My] shopping is mostly done," Deborah Payton wrote. "Grandchildren appreciate cash over gifts, but they are happy with either. I like the decorations and the music, but I don't like to shop. I do enjoy second-hand stores and things like that."
Cynthia Stevens said she always tries to stick with small businesses when looking for gifts.
"Something small and useful and heartwarming," Stevens said. "No commercial greed. Love our new bookstore Too Fond Of Books."
