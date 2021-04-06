Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.