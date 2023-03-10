An artistic spirit runs through the Peterson family, something that has followed them throughout travels overseas and back to their roots in Oklahoma.
Molly and Jerald Peterson are the matriarch and patriarch of the family.
"Jerald and I were born and raised in Oklahoma," said Molly. "Then we went out and had a very fascinating career with the Central Intelligence Agency."
Molly said the two lived in many places all over the world, including Libya, Morocco, Mexico City, Paris, the Dominican Republic, and New York City.
While overseas, Jerald and Molly had and raised their three kids Larry, Polly, and Ellie. The family still remembers how to speak Spanish and French.
"After that, Jerald took an early retirement and decided to embark on a second career of art," she said. "When we were in Paris, he was still with the agency, but he liked to paint and started to watercolor small little street scenes, frame them, and put them on the wall."
As frequent dinner party hosts at the time, Molly said their guests would often buy Jerald's paintings right off the wall.
"And so that's when he knew that he could make a living with art. We started out knowing nothing about it and ended up complete know-it-alls," she said.
Molly said they ended up doing juried art shows, and Jerald had no problems getting into the best ones. During that time, they did a lot of traveling all over the United States.
"We ended up in Oklahoma because our mothers we old and widowed. One was in Edmond and the other was in Stigler," she said. "When we came to Tahlequah, we decided that would be like halfway in-between. [Our mothers] eventually moved to Tahlequah and ended up at Go Ye Village."
Molly's and Jerald's daughters soon joined them.
"My sister and I followed my parents here because they just left us in New York and we didn't feel too great about that," said Ellie Vega.
Vega said she immediately loved Tahlequah.
"It's a unique place," she said. "It is like Oklahoma but it's just so beautiful here in the foothills of the Ozarks."
Vega studied art the Altos de Chavon School of Design in the Dominican Republic, and then at Parson's School of Design. When she first arrived to Tahlequah, she worked at Greenleaf Nursery as an interpreter and in human resources.
"I worked there for seven years and I really loved that job. It was fun and I got to keep my Spanish," she said.
Vega ended up meeting her husband at Greenleaf. Martin is from Jalpan de Serra in the Mexican state of Querétaro.
"We got married and moved to Mexico for a couple years," she said. "We opened a little gallery there."
Martin got his visa and they eventually moved back to Tahlequah. They have two kids: Dominic, a junior who attends vo-tech for Information Technology, and Molly, a freshman.
"[Dominic] wins all kinds of art shows. I don't know which [passion] he is going to pursue," said Vega. "[Molly] is in choir, theater, and she's very theatrical. She's in the school play this year."
After returning to Tahlequah, Vega got certified to teach Spanish Art and English Language Learning. She ended up teaching art at Tahlequah High School.
"I've been there for about eight years and I really enjoy it," said Vega.
The Vegas now live in a house Martin built "from the ground up," in Molly and Jerald's backyard.
"So in case we need anything, we can just come over there and raid their pantry," said Vega.
Jerald and Molly live and work at the Watercolor Barn, where Jerald gives watercolor classes. On March 3, Jerald's painting, "Out to Pasture," was installed at the Tahlequah Walmart as a mural. Family, friends, and employees gathered to celebrate the reveal. Vega said Walmart has plans to put a plaque up next to the mural talking about her father's career and art.
Vega's sister, Polly Iva Winburn, works at the Board of Education for Tahlequah Public Schools as liaison between Hispanic families and the board.
The youngest Peterson sibling, Larry, passed away from cancer three years ago. He lived in New York with his wife, Janine.
"He was definitely gone too soon," said Vega. "We miss Larry a lot."
One thing that Molly wants people to know about her family?
"I think that we never met a stranger. I think we have learned to make friends really quickly because we'd live in a country two or three years and then we'd have to move again. If we waited for them to come to us, we never would have met anybody," said Molly.
