According to poet and award-winning children's author Emilie Buchwald, "Children are made readers on the laps of their parents."
Often parents and their young start with books that may have little or no words in them, but the artwork tells the stories. Those books are celebrated in November, as this is National Picture Book Month.
"National Picture Book Month seeks to celebrate the connection that picture books bring to both the reader and those who are read to," said Cherokee Lowe, manager of the Hulbert and Kansas public libraries. "There is usually less text and a lot of pictures, and the messages are simple but powerful."
To mark the special month, and to encourage the circulation and reading of picture books, both the Hulbert and Kansas libraries are hosting drawings. In Kansas, for every picture book checked out, the patron is entered to win a goodie basket. In Hulbert, readers have the chance to win a hardback copy of "The Pigeon Has to Go to School" by Mo Willems, and a stuffed Pigeon.
"We chose the book 'The Pigeon Has to Go to School' because the Pigeon is a character that children can identify with," said Lowe. "This is the latest book in a series of books that all feature the star, the Pigeon."
The first book, "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," was a 2004 Caldecott Honor Award winner and inaugural inductee into the Indies Choice Picture Book Hall of Fame.
"Picture books can be enjoyable because usually they have stories everyone can relate to," said Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library youth services coordinator. "When you're reading a book with a child, you're not just reading. You're making a connection with the child. They get love, interaction with an adult, and they're learning to read."
Both Newton and Lowe said people of all ages can enjoy picture books.
"Most of the time, the older you get, the more you can appreciate picture books," said Newton.
Newton said she always reads two books during Toddler Time, which is for ages 2-3, and two or three during Reading Rockstars for children over 3. Sometimes with the older group, she will read more.
"It's not just reading at story time, but that is one of our main concerns. They're doing activities and learning other skills, as well," said Newton.
Many of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System sites offer storytimes for younger children, and some participate in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Lowe shared an article from Science Daily which stated: "There was a study published recently that shows that 'young children whose parents read them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were never read to. This million word gap could be one key in explaining differences in vocabulary and reading development.'"
Lowe said this is another reason she wants to promote National Picture Book Month.
When parents sign their children for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program in Hulbert, they receive a folder with information and a free book bag.
"For each 100 books the child reads or has read to them, they will receive a brand new book to add to their collection at home. When they get to 1,000, they get a really special book," said Lowe. "We take pictures and post them in the library so everyone can celebrate with the child as they are on their reading journey."
Those who want to help children in the community grow a love of reading can donate new or gently used books for ages 1-4, and they will be distributed to local kids. A community service project of the Sequoyah High School Honor Society, books can be dropped off through Dec. 10 at the following locations: Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Nation Cherokee First office, Crescent Valley Baptist Church, and Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.