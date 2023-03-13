Two local women were arrested on potential felony charges March 1 during a traffic stop after Tahlequah Police Department officers discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl in their possession.
While conducting a traffic stop for failure to display headlights, Lt. Matthew Frits reported that the driver, Lisa Flute, 38, Tahlequah, provided police a false name after stating she did not have a driver's license nor insurance. Flute was placed under arrest and informed police she had methamphetamine in her possession. United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Lighthorse Officer April Nofire was called to search Flute and retrieve the contraband.
According to reports, while Flute was being arrested, the passenger, Toni Pritchett, 38, Tahlequah, was found to have a glass pipe in her pocket that had black residue on it. Police then asked Pritchett to place her hands behind her back; however, she reportedly refused and continued to talk on her cell phone.
When Lt. Frits grabbed her wrist, Pritchett reportedly jerked away from his grip and began screaming into her cell phone that she was being taken to jail. At this time, the suspect was taken down to the ground, where she reportedly continued to jerk away until she was eventually detained.
While searching Flute, Officer Nofire retrieved a small baggie that contained three grams of fentanyl. Police also found in Flute's possession, a $20 bill with "Copy Money" on it.
Inside the vehicle, police found a loaded syringe that contained methamphetamine inside Flute's purse. Inside Pritchett's purse they found a round white pill that was identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.
Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where Pritchett was booked for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription. As Pritchett is a tribal citizen, charges will be filed via Cherokee Nation tribal court.
Flute was booked for failure to display headlights, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and false personation.
