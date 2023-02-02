Two convicted felons who were caught trying to steal $800,000 worth of marijuana are serving time behind bars.
On Jan. 20, 2022, Tahlequah Police officers were called to 3000 S. Muskogee Ave. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised multiple security alarms were triggered, including a glass break and multiple interior motion alarms.
A U-Haul truck was backed into the building, and a man wearing a face covering was loading a large box into the cargo area of the truck. The man saw officers and took off running inside the building.
Additional officers entered through the open the garage door and began to clear the building. They made contact with Jeremy C. Fannin and held him at gunpoint while giving verbal commands. Fannin said two other men were with him before he was escorted outside and placed inside an officer’s vehicle.
Officers came upon a room that was filled with several trash bags containing packaged marijuana, and they could see another man hiding behind the trash bags. The man, Gerald Russell Long, was arrested and officers continued to clear the building. One officer advised that security footage showed only two men entered, and officers confirmed the building was clear.
A .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found hidden when Long was taken into custody. Officers found a .38 Special pistol revolver inside a box where Fannin was hiding. A large knife was on the ground. There were 24 cardboard boxes of pot in the truck, and each weighed 25-45 pounds. One pound is worth about $1,500, officers said; total cost of the marijuana in the U-Haul was $862,000.
Both men were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where one of them admitted they bought the gun off the streets, and that he was hired to be an “extra man for the job.” Both males had previous felony charges.
Long and Fannin were booked on charges of burglary, robbery with firearm, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, malicious injury to property, possession of firearm in commission of felony, and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Fannin pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Long also pleaded guilty to the three charges and he was sentenced to 23 years per count, with all but the first six years, per count, suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.