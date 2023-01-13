Students at Greenwood Elementary celebrated their first week back from Winter Break with a sweet treat and cozy clothes on Jan. 13.
The "Pajamas and Doughnuts" event featured Greenwood Elementary students and staff dressing up in pajamas and being treated to doughnuts and Capri-Suns provided by the Greenwood Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization.
The PTO bought the 576 doughnuts to be distributed throughout the school, as a way to welcome back students and staff.
Keisha Murray, PTO vice president, said this is not the first year the PTO has sponsored Doughnut and Pajama Day. They wanted to use the day as a way for everyone at the elementary to celebrate the first week back to school and to have something for them to look forward to at the start of the second semester.
“We have this big gap [of no events], and that’s why we wanted to do something,” said Murray. “That’s how we came up with this idea of doing something more kid-focused during this time of a long, cold dreary stitch of time.”
Cherokee Elementary first-grade teacher Leslie Richardson said the occasion helped give the students a break from their normal schedule.
“We’ve been back for a full five days after the break, so it’s like a reward for making it through the whole first week back,” said Richardson.
Murray said PTO is used to help fill in whatever gaps the school needs, and to help make the school a positive environment for students and teachers.
Members of the PTO wanted to do something that was more geared toward students because of the recent teacher-based activities they have done, Murray said.
“The teachers work so hard for the kids, so that’s why we like to do things for them, and we just look to do special things for the kids,” said PTO Social Media Director Brittany Williams.
Williams said the event allowed for her and the others handing out the snacks to interact with students more.
Richardson believes the PTO participated not just to show support to the school, but the commitment of members.
“I think it shows the students they are connected,” said Erin Baldridge, a Cherokee Elementary first-grade teacher. “[PTO] is most of their parents, as well, so they get to see them in school. I think if it's important to the parents, it’s going to be important to the kids.”
She said her students had been looking forward to the event for several days, and it seemed to make it easier for them to get through the week.
“They kind of get in a slump by now, where they’re like, ‘I’m tired. It’s been a long week.’ It’s something to get them hyped up to be here,” said Baldridge.
Richardson hopes her students not only enjoyed the event, but that could see that other adults, besides their teachers, care about them.
The PTO at Greenwood Elementary will be helping with the Greenwood Store on Friday, Jan. 20.
