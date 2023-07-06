July is Nation Watercolor Month, and the many local watercolorists who call Tahlequah home draw inspiration from a variety of sources.
George Fulk started watercolor painting in 2010 when he was 69 years old.
“I saw a notice at Yosemite National Park advertising and morning workshop. I bought the materials, attended that class, and have been painting almost daily ever since,” said Fulk.
Fulk mostly paints local landscapes, like barns, river scenes and cows.
“I photograph things that catch my eye while I am biking or kayaking on the river. I also try portraits or florals once in a while,” he said.
This year, Fulk won first place at the Art Council of Tahlequah’s Plein Air Red Fern competition with a watercolor painting. One of his most recent paintings is titled, “Winter on the Barron Fork.”
“I like to set up my easel at some quiet place what’s in front of me,” he said.
Fulk has several of his paintings for sale at the Tahlequah Creates gallery and artist cooperative, where he also regularly teaches watercolor classes. Kathy Tibbits, Tahlequah Creates co-founder, said several artists at the co-op work in watercolors.
Jerald Peterson is a self-taught watercolor and oil painter. After retiring from his work with the Central Intelligence Agency that took him and his wife, Molly, to various locations across the world, Jerald took up a second career in the world of art.
“When we were in Paris, he was still with the agency, but he liked to paint and started to watercolor small little street scenes, frame them, and put them on the wall,” Molly told the Press in March.
Molly said their dinner party guests would often buy Jerald’s paintings right off the wall.
“And so that’s when he knew that he could make a living with art. We started out knowing nothing about it and ended up complete know-it-alls,” she said.
Jerald and Molly live and work at the Watercolor Barn, where Jerald gives watercolor classes. One of Jerald’s watercolor paintings, “Out to Pasture,” was recently installed at the Tahlequah Walmart as a mural. Family, friends, and employees gathered to celebrate the reveal on March 3.
Since he began his artistic journey four years ago, Brian Cowlishaw, English professor at Northeastern State University, has taken many lessons with Fulk and Peterson. Cowlishaw paints in many mediums, including watercolor, and was inspired to pick up a brush after visiting an exhibit in NYC on the art of J.R.R. Tolkien.
“I think [watercolors are] best for showing subtle suggestions of emotions, hints, nuances – more that than a particular subject,” said Cowlishaw.
Cowlishaw is also a member of Tahlequah Creates. Many of his painting include animal subjects, as well as landscapes.
“[When I paint,] I am focusing more on people’s and animals’ expressions, and watercolor is good for that,” he said.
