Pancakes, crepes, flapjacks: There's a batter difference

With people staying home to avoid the winter storm that blew through town last Wednesday morning, some may have dug out that pancake mix in the back of the cupboard, rather than venture out in the elements.
An American classic, pancakes are good for breakfast, brunch, and breakfast for dinner. Restaurants are dedicated to them, and home chefs can play around with their ingredients, shape and size. But while National Pancake Week approaches, cooks might like to prepare one of its counterparts.
Pancakes, flapjacks, crepes, and waffles – they all have something in common, but none are identical. In the U.S., pancakes and flapjacks are considered the same thing. Across the pond, though, the flapjack is typically baked on a tray.
“A flapjack is much like a Rice Krispie Treat in the fact that it is a bar,” said Kim Mitchell, local chef. “It’s typically made from oats and whatever add-ins, like strawberries, that you like. A pancake is more of a fluffy, less sugary version of cake, made in a pan on the stove.”
Flapjacks in the U.K. may look closer to granola bars than American-style pancakes. But like the fluffy disc Americans have grown to love, they can contain fruit, nuts, chocolate or other ingredients. They also last for a long time once cooked.
While both pancakes and crepes are make with flour-based batters, the consistency is different.
“Crepes are unique in the fact that they have less of a pancake-type quality and more of a tortilla made of egg consistency,” Mitchell said. “They are very thin and don’t contain any leavening agent, like baking soda or baking powder. Essentially, the thing that makes a pancake fluffy is left out.”
So unlike the huge stack of pancakes piled high on a plate, crepes are thin and easily foldable. They’re usually wider and are easy to roll. Cooks like to prepare them with meaty, cheesing fillings for a savory dish, but those in the mood for something sweet may add fruits, creme cheese, dark chocolate or Nutella.
The difference between pancakes and waffles may seem obvious. After all, waffles come out with the classic crisscross pattern, cooked with a waffle iron tool. They’re meant to be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They also have similar ingredients, like eggs, milk and flour. However, Mitchell said there’s a difference in the batters.
“You can use pancake batter for a fluffier waffle, but usually, you want a higher egg content in waffle batter,” she said. “Waffles tend to be a higher fat content as well, meaning more butter, sugar, etc.”
But whether folks are looking for pancakes, crepes, flapjacks or waffles, they're sure to find some version of the sweet and savory dish at area restaurants. In the Tahlequah Daily Press’s Best of Cherokee County Readers’ Choice Awards, Boomarang Diner took home the award for best breakfast. They were followed by Jimmy’s Egg and Del Rancho.
Locals will find a pancake special at Boomarang, which comes with two pancakes, one egg, two slices of bacon or one sausage patty. Del Rancho offers stacks that come with three pancakes, but diners could also go with the short stack of two, or add a single pancake to their meal. Mini-stack buttermilk pancakes are available at Jimmy’s Egg, too.
