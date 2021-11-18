Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, seated, signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 18 Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. Standing, from left, are: Peggy Glenn, Gena Holland Stretch, and Lereen Neugin. Stretch's mother succumbed to pancreatic cancer and she has been an activist for the cause ever since.

 GENA STRETCH

