Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, seated, signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 18 Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. Standing, from left, are: Peggy Glenn, Gena Holland Stretch, and Lereen Neugin. Stretch's mother succumbed to pancreatic cancer and she has been an activist for the cause ever since.
GENA STRETCH
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 88 of Park Hill, OK. LPN. Died November 7th in Park Hill, OK. November 12th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
