Pancreatic Cancer Awareness touted

Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron signed a proclamation last week, making November Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in Tahlequah.
She was joined by four community members who have been touched in some way by pancreatic cancer: Lereen Neugin, Susan Kirk, Gena Holland Stretch, and Peggy Glenn. Neugin lost her sister-in-law.
A very good friend of Kirk's is fighting for his life right now. Holland Stretch's mother died in 2009, and Glenn has lost two cousins recently.
The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is 9%. Worldwide, pancreatic cancer is the seventh-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. However, its toll is higher in more developed countries.
In the U.S., for example, pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths and is predicted to become second around 2020.
Most pancreatic cancer research funding comes from the federal government, according to Holland Stretch.
"To double survival by 2020, we must increase federal funding for cancer research," she said. "When you speak up, Congress delivers. The Recalcitrant Cancer Research Act and 21st Century Cures Act became laws because of our advocates. Learn about legislative priorities, and urge your elected officials to support greater research funds to save more lives."
For more information about pancreatic cancer, go to www.pancan.org
