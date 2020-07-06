WASHINGTON, D.C. – Panda Express, through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares Foundation and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), has announced the expansion of the Panda Cares Scholars Programs to provide more than 600 low-income students with scholarship assistance to cover the unmet costs of college tuition, fees and room and board.
The multiyear expansion, like the existing Panda Cares UNCF Scholars Program, seeks to ease the financial challenges college-going students often face and will be delivered through two new scholarship programs.
• Panda Cares First Year Scholars Program: provides a one-time scholarship of up to $2,500 to rising college freshmen to support their first year of post-secondary education. Scholarship deadline is July 6, 2020; and
• Panda Cares Scholars Program: provides up to three years of renewable annual scholarships up to $3,500, $5,000 and $7,000 to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, respectively. The program also provides professional development opportunities designed to enhance leadership skills, instill a commitment to community service and prepare scholars for early career success. Scholarship deadline is July 1, 2020.
“At Panda Restaurant Group, giving is one of our core values. Giving educational resources to students from communities in which we operate allows us to continue to make a difference in the lives of underserved youth who need it the most,” states Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-chair and co-CEO, Panda Restaurant Group. “Since our initial collaboration with UNCF in 2018, we have empowered 400 students with practical tools and information to help navigate their first and second years of college. We applaud their successful matriculation to junior year and know their continued academic achievement will serve to inspire other students. Positive results and impact like this matter. Today, in these unprecedented times, we are committed to helping even more students succeed—from their freshman through senior year—without the worry of how they will cover gaps in financing their education and armed with even greater tools for success.”
Beyond financial support, students eligible for renewable scholarships are also provided transformational leadership training and enrichment resources, including peer-to-peer learning, internship opportunities, webinars and additional online tools.
To learn more about the Panda Cares Scholars Program, including student eligibility, visit www.PandaCaresScholarsProgram.org and UNCF.org/PandaCares.
