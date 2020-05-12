Area law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate some recent crimes, although they have been delayed somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said his office is still looking into the shooting death of a Kenwood man. David Jumper was shot several times by 18-year-old Jeriah Budder during an altercation on April 24. Budder and another man fled the scene but were later located by Tahlequah police officers, who were nearby when the shots rang out.
Budder confessed to shooting Jumper and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Thorp said he expects to have charges filed sometime within the next day.
The DA said he hasn’t yet received the report of a February officer-involved shooting.
James Gilbert Thompson, 30, who used “Thomson” as an alias, was killed Feb. 26, near the Tahlequah airport. Thompson had been the focus of a manhunt since Feb. 23, when he shot at a police officer in Fort Gibson during a routine traffic stop.
“I haven’t received the report, and it’s not being worked by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, but it’s being worked by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z,” said Thorp.
He said it generally takes a month for him to get those reports, but he suspects the pandemic has delayed the process.
“I’ve got phone calls out and I’ll see if I can find the status. I don’t like to make a formal decision until I have all of the reports and the medical examiner reports,” said Thorp.
The Daily Press reported that a man was arrested on charges of raping of teenage girl May 4. Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeastern Health System, where they met with the victim.
The girl said she and Steven Lee Sutton when for a walk when he began touching her inappropriately. The victim said Sutton was high on marijuana at the time of the incident. The girl said Sutton asked her if she wanted him, and she told him no. She said he muffled her mouth with his hand and choked her. She said she didn’t lose consciousness, but she couldn’t breath.
The victim said Sutton then took off her pants and raped her.
Sutton admitted to having sex with the girl, but said she told him to. During the interview, Sutton broke down and told investigators the incident bothered him and that he knew better.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sutton submitted a DNA sample and they are waiting for the rape kit to come back.
“All of that has been submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for analysis, and we don’t know time frames on when that will come back,” said Chennault.
The sheriff said his office is still investigating the homicide of David James Lewis after his skeletal remains were found April 16. A woman contacted authorities after she came across a human skull near the river east of Park Hill.
Lewis was last seen by family members on April 28, 2017, and was reported missing June 20, 2017. At the time of his disappearance, the 43-year-old was wearing black lace-up leather boots, blue jeans, and a white tank top. Lewis had been diagnosed as bipolar and had a criminal history with local law enforcement.
“He’s been positively identified and we still haven’t heard what the cause of death was,” said Chennault. “But it is being investigated as a homicide by Undersheriff James Brown."
CCSO said there has been no new information on the case of a missing Cookson man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 5.
Brent Miller, 39, was last seen at his mother’s house in Cookson, and he wasn’t “in a good frame of mind.” His mother said he had just lost his pet dog and he was depressed.
Deputies found no sign of forced entry to Miller’s house. However, the door was unlocked and the TV and lights were still on. According to the sheriff’s report, Miller’s wallet and cell phone were also found at his house.
CCSO asks anyone who may have any information to call 918-456-2583.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.