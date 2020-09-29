Pandemic doesn't stop locals from helping those with childhood cancer

Many nonprofits, especially those helping families with children undergoing cancer treatments, have had to rethink how to collect and distribute donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have all been hijacked by COVID, and it has changed the entire country, but it hasn't changed the fact that kids are still fighting cancer,” said Megan Briggs. “With all that is going on, we want people to remember that children's cancer isn't new, and there is no end in sight. That is why there needs to be more funding available for research. Childhood cancer gets 4 percent of all funding; there hasn't been a new drug used for treatment since the early ‘60s. That just isn't acceptable.”
Briggs has to keep up with her daughter Emma Dray and the ways she wants to help others hurting like she has. They participate in yearly fundraisers, especially for the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral where they have stayed during Emma’s cancer treatments.
“2020 has been a financial struggle for almost all Americans in some way. The effect trickles down,” said Briggs. “Last year, the Toby Keith Foundation raised $1.6 million dollars at their annual auction and golf tournament. This year they weren't able to have it. And that is what has happened with all of the foundations I have become involved with. It's leaving everyone to scramble to try to find different ways of raising money.”
Emma was able to collect items for OK Kids Korral from Tahlequah Middle School students and staff before school closed in March.
Gary McAlpin said the Tahlequah-based nonprofit Sweetwater Foundation is still doing the same things to help those in need, but at a smaller scale since donors have stopped doing as much during this time.
“It’s really hard having so many hurting people, especially those with childhood cancer. It feels like we get new diagnoses every month or so and requests for funds have been consistent,” said McAlpin. “We have also not visited anyone in hospitals because of the pandemic.”
The fifth annual Zayden’s Toy Drive will be under the Sweetwater umbrella this year, and organizers have plans in motion to make sure gifts are collected for those in the pediatric oncology units in The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis in Tulsa and The Children's Hospital at OU Medicine in Oklahoma City. Both are institutions Cherokee County families have used.
“COVID has definitely put a damper on 2020 and events happening in our communities,” said Melissa Jumper, founder of the toy drive named after her son. “We are very cautious and very mindful of the families and children this toy drive blesses through the year. We set out donation boxes in the community businesses with low to minimal contact, and limiting person to person pick up. We will always have masks and gloves at any social distancing event.”
Businesses are being sought to host drop-off boxes. Items will be collected for Zayden’s Toy Drive Nov. 5 through Dec. 10, but there are other ways to help.
“A great way to host a Zayden’s Toy Drive within your business is to make it your office Christmas party event. We will only accept toys that are unwrapped and new in the original packaging,” said Jumper. “We have an account at Bank of Cherokee County in Tahlequah, Park Hill, and Hulbert. You can make payments to Zayden’s Toy Drive through the drive-thru.”
Part of the toy drive is collecting monetary donations to purchase Radio Flyer red wagons for the kids to use while in the hospitals. Jumper’s goal this year is 10 wagons.
She acquired a large, drivable red wagon a couple of years ago and takes it to parades and events. It will be set up for a drive-thru trunk-or-treat at Safari Joe's H2O on Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Greg Bilby’s son has been known as Super Sam, in part due to his dedication to fighting cancer. The super part now is Sam, a sixth-grader, has hit his first milestone of being in remission. He had the port that doctors accessed to draw blood and do chemotherapy taken out a couple of weeks ago.
Along with faith in God, Bilby said the local community and national cancer organizations were what have helped them and others through the hard times.
“I can’t even tell you what Sam has been through. We didn’t do it alone. It’s a testament of what God can do,” said Bilby. “Church members were preparing meals and praying for us. People all over the world were praying for him.”
One big thought after Sam was diagnosed was how the family was going to pay for everything.
“Cancer is not cheap,” said Bilby.
He is thankful that The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis is an affiliate clinic of St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, and that the Ronald McDonald House Charities let them stay there for free.
“The care he got was incredible,” said Bilby. “Ronald McDonald House and St. Jude’s rely on donations. They don’t have a big administration costs, so a big chuck if that money goes to what it is supposed to.”
Get involved
For more information about Zayden's Toy Drive, email Jumper at melissa_jumper@yahoo.com or call 918-822-5483. Contact Sweetwater Foundation at sweetwateroklahoma@gmail.com or 918-973-3185.
