Pandemic, lack of PPE poses dilemma for VFDs

Area rural fire departments have had to change their procedures to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yogi Cole, Keys Volunteer Fire Department chief, said they have limited the number of calls to which they respond.
“First off, as volunteers, we have a limited number of first responders, and the fire chiefs have gotten together and we decided to eliminate all of our medical responses, with the exception of car wrecks, cardiac or respiratory arrests, trauma, and when ambulance needs us to assist with loading a patient,” Cole said.
Cole said those criteria have limited the number of responses they normally run. He said they decided it wasn’t worth the risk to themselves or their families.
“We have limited or no masks and that kind of protection that we would need. Now the EMS crews have gloves and the N-95 masks, but those are also a limited supply,” Cole said. “Those things we need that they have, we either don’t have or we have very little.”
Despite the critical circumstances rural fire departments are facing, the chiefs said they will make do and will respond to each and every call, if needed.
“We can use our fire gear, but there’s the challenge of properly disinfecting. We support the public and they support us. The bottom line is, if somebody is hurt and they need our help, we’re going to go, and we’re going to use what we have to protect ourselves as best we can,” Cole said.
Cole said fire departments still need to function, still need to train, and still need to keep their skills up.
“We have to social distance as much as we can and still be prepared to do what we need to do,” Cole said. “It’s a real challenge sometimes to accomplish that and for awhile we had to shut down there in the beginning. We just try to limit the person-to-person contact as much as possible.”
The fire chief said none of the firefighters nor their families have contracted the virus, and they are relying on self-awareness at this point.
“Thank goodness it hasn’t happened here, but inevitably.. it probably will at some point,” he said. “All of our people know if they don’t feel good or believe they have come in contact with someone who has COVID, not to come in.”
Ty Hem, Sparrow Hawk Volunteer Fire Department chief, said his department is a light-duty one, and they’ve only had four calls this year.
Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department, Welling Fire Department, Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Hulbert Fire Department, and Woodall Volunteer Fire Department have not returned phones calls or messages by press deadline.
