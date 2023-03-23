Pandemic measures 'likely' reduced strep cases

Although kept low during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of "strep A" has been on the rise recently as well as severe infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported severe infections caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria - invasive group A strep infections - dropped by about 25% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Invasive refers to when normally sterile parts of the body, like the bloodstream, become infected.
During the pandemic, iGAS infections were especially low for kids - the lowest they'd been since 1997. However, in some areas, the CDC has found that iGAS infections in children are now higher than they were pre-pandemic. Cases have also increased for adults, especially those 65 years and up. Less severe cases are also back to pre-pandemic levels and greater.
The CDC states this decline of strep A for all ages from 2020-'21 was "likely due to the steps many people took during the pandemic to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases." Many of these preventative tactics were per recommendations by public health authorities, as then CDC director Robert Redfield briefed the public on six months into the pandemic.
"Our recommendations have evolved based on the new information that becomes available, but it continues to be extremely important that we embrace the recommendations of social distancing, hand-washing, and wearing of face coverings when we are in public as some of the key defenses that we have against this virus," said Redfield.
Group A strep can cause various infections, including strep throat, scarlet fever, impetigo, necrotizing fasciitis, cellulitis, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, rheumatic fever, and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis.
The CDC has recommended those afflicted with severe infections seek medical care quickly and those with less severe infections see a health care provider.
"iGAS cases can be managed easily if detected in a timely manner," said Dr Andrea Ammon, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director, in a recent press release.
The CDC also recommended members of the public stay updated with flu and chickenpox vaccines, as these infections can increase the risk of an iGAS infection. Flu vaccine administration typically starts in October and are especially important for children and aging adults.
"As you get older, your immune system kind of takes a dive," said Matthew Lee, a pharmacist at the Tahlequah Drug Company, in August. "It's kind of the old adage that 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said invasive group A strep is not a reportable disease in Oklahoma, though the OSDH investigates outbreaks in order to control spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.