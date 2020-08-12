Pandemic picks: Cooking at home can be easy, healthy

By Logan Curtis
During these uncertain times, many people likely wish to stay indoors and try to avoid contact with many others at once. Thankfully, there are a variety of items individuals can make at home that are fairly cheap and healthy, so long as they are eaten in moderation.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said there are tons of easy things to make at home. Casseroles, for instance, are a favorite of hers.
"Casseroles are very simple to make and can be put together with nearly anything that you have lying around the house," said Winn. "I recommend putting in plenty of vegetables, though, to make it healthy."
Winn also said there are a lot of easy things for kids to make themselves or with the help of their parents. Microwaveable foods are especially simple for young ones, as they are pretty safe and straightforward.
"For kids, I would recommend a microwave cookbook," she said. "Ramen noodles aren't the healthiest, but they are easy and safe. Macaroni and cheese can be made and can even be healthy with vegetables. A grilled cheese sandwich is an easy choice, too; you can even add turkey or ham."
As for snacks, Winn recommends keeping healthy foods around the house that are readily available, as opposed to numerous unhealthy foods.
"There's plenty of fresh fruit that's easy and tasty. Keep it available so when looking for a snack, you don't have to go for a much more unhealthy snack," she said. "It's important to remember that everything needs to be eaten in moderation. Bodies are like cars and we do need fuel to function, but that food needs to be eaten in moderation and preferably healthy."
Winn recommends cutting up fruit and bagging it beforehand to make it even more accessible to kids.
Area residents are using the lockdowns to work on their cooking and to explore old recipes. Brad Wagnon said on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page's Saturday Forum on Aug. 8 that he has been trying out family recipes from the past. "I grill, bake, make seasonal salads and, if I dine out, it's Pizza Hut curbside or Sonic," said Wagnon. "No meal services yet, as we are rediscovering from past family recipes."
What you said
An online Daily Press poll asked readers how COVID-19 had affected dining habits. Of 74, 32.1 percent said, "We've always cooked most of our meals at home and still do"; 32.1 percent said, "We used to eat out more but are cooking more at home."; 19.6 percent said, "We eat out as much as usual, and usually dine in"; and 16.1 percent said, "We still eat out, but we choose take-out or delivery."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.