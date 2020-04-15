At 22 weeks pregnant, Allie Sisco is expecting her third daughter in August. Her other daughters are ages 10 and 12.
“I never thought I’d be pregnant during a pandemic,” said Sisco, 35.
Using NeoHealth Women’s Clinic, like she did with her other pregnancies, Sisco continues to attend appointments for prenatal checkups and tests. For her ultrasounds, Sisco is sent to Northeastern Health System, which is where she is scheduled to have a cesarean section delivery.
Dr. Calvin Monroe, OB-GYN, NeoHealth, said appointments are encouraged for prenatal safety, and providers are taking extra precautions, including limiting the appointments to the patient only.
“We are screening all patients upon protocols of fever, travel or exposure to others who have had COVID-19,” said Monroe. “We’re stressing washing hands, not touching their face, wearing a mask when in the public.”
Sisco’s pregnancy was deemed high risk at week seven. Her fiancé, Cody, normally goes to the appointments with her, but the day before her last appointment, Sisco was informed she could only go by herself; no visitors are allowed.
Cherokee Nation Health Services has also limited visitors, and they must be 18 or older.
“Prenatal appointments are for patients only, but in the event there are issues with a pregnancy, we are allowing one support person to be present. This exception is case dependent upon the provider’s approval,” said a CHNS spokesperson. “Only one visitor will be permitted to accompany labor and delivery patients. That visitor may not attend the C-section, if applicable, and will be required to stay on campus for the entire duration of the patient’s stay.”
On April 7, she went to her first solo appointment at NHS, and she said it filled her with anxiety.
“With that army-looking tent out front, it was the last place I wanted to go during this,” she said. “I think if I wasn’t high risk, they’d be doing questions over the phone. But since I’m high risk, I have ultrasounds and tests every time.’’
CNHS is allowing patients to Face-time their support person during ultrasound appointments.
Sisco said her health care team didn’t bring up the pandemic, and she had to ask questions about it. Because her immune system is lowered, Sisco knows she is more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“They tell me not to worry about it,” she said. “If I get it – it’s a novel virus, so they still don’t know. But in cases a mother had it, the babies were born without the virus. The only downfall is the mother is separated from the infant.”
Sisco said she has given up on the more social aspects of being pregnant, such as having a baby shower.
“It’s different since my kids are older and I don’t have baby items. I don’t know what I need anymore. As long as the baby’s getting love, they don’t care what things they have,” she said. “I’m figuring it out one day at a time like everybody else.”
She has begun registry lists on Amazon and Walmart, and Cody and she picks up a pack of diapers when they are in stock.
“For a while, that entire aisle was empty. I don’t need wipes yet. Other babies out there are definitely in need,” said Sisco. “It was horrible that people without babies were buying formula because it lasts longer than milk.”
Sisco is a paraprofessional at Tahlequah Middle School and is currently not working.
“I rarely leave the house unless I have to. It’s starting to weigh on me and the girls. They think I made up COVID-19 just to ruin their lives,” she said. “I’m not risking it by going anywhere; there’s nothing to do, anyway.”
She sees not being able to work right now as a blessing.
“On average, it’s about a five-mile walk throughout the day. I’m not waddling up and down the halls. I get to rest whenever I need,” said Sisco. “It has helped us save money. I’m fortunate the district can continue to pay me.”
Northeastern Health System's marketing department did not respond to queries by publication time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.