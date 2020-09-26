This has been a good year for the resorts and marinas in Cherokee County, and many in the industry are accounting the coronavirus for the increase in revenue. Though they feel remorse for other struggling businesses throughout the area, owners are grateful to be the beneficiaries of unexpected business.
"People didn't take that big trip and decided to come to the lake," said Burnt Cabin Marina & Resort Co-owner Karen Young.
Her family took over the Burnt Cabin 11 years ago, but the resort was built in 1952 and opened the year after. Young is grateful to be a part of this local legacy and has been happy to have shared their little part of the lake with the many customers who frequented their business.
"We have everything - campground, cabins, marina, full restaurant, bar, and live music - in the summer. We rent boats, paddleboards, Jet Skis, and we have a store," said Young.
All aspects of their business increased in revenue this year, and Burnt Cabin is no exception.
"Business was great," said Cookson Bend Resort and Marina owner David LaBrue.
They closed on Sept. 20 for the season, and over the three years that they have owned the resort, they have never done so well.
"Best season in our three years - boat rentals, café, Tiki bar, motel, cabins, the whole nine yards. Everything did well. The restaurants and bar especially went way up," said LaBrue.
Their restaurant, Bottom's Up Tiki Bar and Grill, has developed a reputation for their nachos and burgers.
"Our burgers are huge. We put grilled chicken or beef strips on nachos, guac, and sour cream. Our nachos are also huge," said LaBrue. "The restaurant is only open Friday Saturday and Sunday, and it's packed every weekend. We love having that kind of reputation."
The Cypress Cove Marina and Cabins near Wagoner also broke their own revenue records. Their restaurant and bar, Giggle Fish Grill, has done well this year. In light of COVID-19, they have had to adapt and have been more vigilant as far as disinfecting tables and chairs.
"It's been a good year for us. At the beginning, we had to do take-out only for the restaurant, but we still did well," said owner Linda Tiffin. "The parks were super busy this year because people didn't go away for vacation."
Cypress Cove offers paddleboards, kayaks, and pontoon rentals, and everything was rented out throughout the season. It will remain open through December. In the summer, they cater to lake-goers, but in the winter, the resort is still very popular with fishers.
"We allow dock fishing, and we are the only place to have a heated dock," said Tiffin.
Burnt Cabin is open year-round and also caters to fishers, but people also come to escape the monotony of the workweek.
"We rent cabins year-round. They want a getaway in the winter. It's really quiet outside, especially during the off season, and people love it. They can go hiking and fishing," said Young.
Neither Burnt Cabin nor Cypress Cove owners see business slowing down anytime soon. This is the first time this season that Burnt Cabin's boats weren't sold out before the weekend. Young said if the weather is pleasant, they will probably sell out.
The marina business continues to soar, and these resorts are working to accommodate their customers as long as they can, or as long as the weather permits.
