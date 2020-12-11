When we were instructed to work from home in April, little did I know how many things would change over the next eight months. I didn't know I would still be working with our doors locked to control the number of people in our office, or to be able to get our mask on before someone came through the door.
I would not see my colleagues for nine months except on Zoom. All the conferences I attend would be virtual, except two - we all wore masks and were socially distanced and some attended via Zoom. I do teaching mostly via Zoom. And despite it all, my family and I would be doing mostly well. It seems like yesterday I was packing things up from my office that I would need to work from home.
While the changes have been difficult, I continue to focus on things I can control. Our educators and staff practice OSU guidelines on flattening the curve, and my family has practiced the recommendations provided by the experts. Thankfully, our efforts have kept us healthy so far. While it has not been easy, we continue to focus on reasons we choose to make these small sacrifices. We cannot control others, but we can do our part.
As challenging as it has been, there have been opportunities to grow my comfort zone. I have collaborated with colleagues from across the state to provide a variety of classes, and other projects. I have participated in professional development opportunities virtually, I have learned more about Zoom and other social platforms than I ever imagined I would, and I have embraced things - like Zoom - that I might never have.
As much as I have adapted and grown, it has not been all fun and games. I miss my colleagues, my participants, and my community partners. Not interacting with people face to face has been the most difficult and stressful part of this entire situation. I read an article recently that included an acrostic by Bern Melnyk, titled "COPE with COVID," to help people deal with stress:
• Control the things that you can, not what you can't.
• Open up and share your feelings.
• Practice daily stress reduction tactics, including physical activity.
• Engage in mindfulness; be here; worry will not help.
• Count blessings daily.
• Overturn negative thoughts to positive.
• Volunteer to help others.
• Identify helpful supports and resources.
• Do your part to prevent spread of the virus.
The Mayo Clinic offers these tips to help increase resilience: Get connected. Build strong, positive relationships with loved ones and friends to provide needed support and acceptance. Make every day meaningful. Do something that gives you a sense of accomplishment and purpose. Learn from experience. Think of how you've coped with hardships in the past. Consider skills and strategies that helped. Remain hopeful. You can't change the past, but you can always look toward the future. Take care of yourself. Tend to your own needs and feelings. Participate in activities and hobbies you enjoy. Include physical activity. Get plenty of sleep. Eat a healthy diet. Practice stress management and relaxation techniques. Be proactive. Don't ignore your problems. Figure out what needs to be done, make a plan, and take action. As we continue to deal with challenges and changes, we can look for positive ways to grow and move forward. While it may seem that it has been a long time and that it may never end, this too shall pass, eventually.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
