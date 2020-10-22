This year, with more people staying at home due to the pandemic, some of the best Halloween and fall treat ideas come from public libraries and community members.
From mummy hot dogs to pumpkin muffins, this holiday offers many options to those who are ready to heat up their stoves and ovens.
The Kansas Public Library is part of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, and employees there put together their own cooking tutorials and encouraged viewers to follow along at home. Recently, they posted a video on how to make Kitchen Sink Eggs in a microwave, but this week, Olivia Jorgensen is going to be assembling a brownie graveyard.
“We bake a pan of brownies and I’m putting Nutter Butters as graveyards," said Jorgensen.
Viewers will be encouraged to bake their favorite recipes of brownies and decorate them as spooky cemeteries. Jorgensen purchased marshmallow pumpkins and ghosts, which she will add for an eerie effect. If preferred, viewers can substitute candy corn pumpkins for the marshmallow pumpkins.
Hulbert Community Library has also had to reinvent its programs, and this season, staffers want patrons to get involved in the kitchen. They, along with other libraries in Eastern Oklahoma Library System, are putting together kits for patrons to take home.
“They have been very popular. People used to go into the library, but because we can’t hold programs the way we used to, we are doing Grab and Go Kits,” said Pam Davis, HCL assistant director.
On Fridays, they post a video to explain the Grab and Go Kit, and then on Monday, the kits are available to pick up.
“They are so popular that we were out of kits by noon,” said Davis of last week's offering.
Staff assembled kits for different age groups. For the birth to age 5 group, they put together a spooky sugar cookie and frosting kit.
“It came with the icing and everything to decorate cookies,” said Davis.
At home, revelers can make their favorite sugar cookie recipes and cut them into ghosts or pumpkins.
Davis said the library had to cancel its annual chili contest. They would normally hold prizes for first, second, and third place, as well as a junior chef prize. Cookbooks are available at the library, though, and she encourages people to make their own chili at home. It's an autumn staple in their community, she added.
Amanda Russell,marketing and advertising director at Reasor’s, recommends mummy hot dogs, which are popular for the young and old. The simple recipe requires one package of hot dogs and one can of crescent rolls. Cut the crescent rolls in strips to wrap around the hot dogs. Cook according to the package directions on the crescent rolls or until brown. Use mustard for eyes, or purchase candy eyes.
“I have made them myself, and they are delicious. They are perfect for kids and grownups alike,” said Russell.
Brandi Johnson, of Hulbert, is a mother of six and an autumn chef extraordinaire. She admits she never really liked pumpkin, but she found a recipe from social media 10 years ago that has made her change her mind. Her pumpkin muffins are now a fall staple in her family. These muffins are filled with cream cheese inside and topped with a pecan crumble. Many recipe varieties can be found on Pinterest.
Those who are comfortable with deep-frying are encouraged to try pumpkin spice doughnuts, found on the Kansas Public Library Facebook page.
Every year, the fall presents a palate of fruit, vegetables, and meat that are particular to the season, and amateur chefs have always maintained their family traditions by reworking ages-old recipes. But this year amid the coronavirus, people are staying at home, which gives them more opportunities to try out new recipes.
Members of the community can find recipes online, and can use local networks to try new recipes and to create new traditions.
