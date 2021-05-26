The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a May 25 meeting, recommended approval of rezoning the property where the new Habitat ReStore is under construction.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposal is to change the property from a general commercial district (C-2) to an open display commercial district (C-3) to allow open-display merchandise.
“This is the ReStore location for the Habitat for Humanity, on the southwest corner of the [Bertha Parker] Bypass and Mud Valley Road,” said Taylor. “It was annexed in 1998 and was given a C-2 zoning designation. It’s been vacant for quite some time, and if you’ve been out there recently, you’ve seen some construction going on.”
Tannehill explained the request is to allow for the outdoor storage of merchandise.
“The current use is allowed by right in the C-2 zoning districts. However, it doesn’t allow the outdoor storage of merchandise for sell purposes,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill said the framework in the “My Tahlequah: 2040 Plan" for this specific property is identified as a "commercial corridor," as it’s located in an area with high traffic volumes.
The board recommended approval of a hardship request from a property owner in the Woodgate East Subdivision on the southwest corner of Ross Street and Nalley Road. Josh Hutchins said a portion of the property lies within the city limits of Tahlequah, and the request was due to a topography issue.
“At one point in the subdivision rules, it requires a certain kind of surface at a different point, for different size acreages for different types of road surface,” said Hutchins. “We’re asking the undue hardship exception to use the lesser of the two.”
Tannehill said if the property owner could show a reason of exceptional topography, the City Council can modify the requirement to relieve the hardship, as long as it doesn’t harm the public, or impair the comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 29 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
