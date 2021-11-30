The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Nov. 30 meeting, recommended approval with modifications of rezoning property to allow installation of a marijuana-growing facility.
Brian Miggletto owns the land on the west side of U.S. Highway 62 and South Muskogee Avenue. The initial request for rezoning from an R-1 to an I-1 was so an indoor medical marijuana operation could be used for the two existing buildings.
“One thing is, I live in this town, so I don’t want anybody upset with what I do, period,” said Miggletto. “One thing I wanted to assure them is that I wasn’t going to do anything that would negatively affect anybody’s property.”
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill opposed the proposal, mainly because he wanted commercial properties along Muskogee Avenue.
Miggletto explained that the two buildings can’t be seen from Muskogee Avenue, and said those would only be used for indoor growing.
Neighboring property owners were in attendance and had a chance to speak to the board. Joe and Margaret Walker have lived in the area since the 1960s, and they asked for the request to be denied.
“Several people who have had these grow operations move in next to their property. They have problems with noise from the fans and from the air conditioning units. I’ve had several tell me that even the indoor grow... you can smell it certain times of the year,” said Margaret.
Carla Kelley, another neighborhood resident, said there are concerns for the proposed business being too close to home.
“The smell, the noise, the lights and all of those are kind of superficial, but the crime that can be invited into these situations would really concern me with families,” she said.
Sandra Dearborn pointed out that a marijuana-growing facility may be a reason traffic issues arise.
Miggletto said the medical marijuana growing is not his business; he’s just the property owner.
“The thing that is really hard right now for a property owner is that is what seems to be what everybody is wanting, and wanting access to,” said Miggletto. “
Chair Michael Torkelson pointed out medical marijuana is the law of the land in Oklahoma.
“I see several I-2s here and I-1 is a vacant lot, so somebody could put in a [growing facility] without even having to come to this body,” said Torkelson.
Another thing Torkelson pointed out is that the southeast corner of the property is a C-2, and a marijuana dispensary could be put in there as well.
“Would a dispensary be better closer to you than a [grow facility]? I don’t know and I’m just asking some questions. When you think about these things, you have to look at it from more of a global standpoint,” he said.
Torkelson advised that the City Council has the final say in the matter.
The board took no action to rezone the property from residential to industrial, but was asked if they could modify the request and rezone it to commercial instead.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.