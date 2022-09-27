During a Sept. 27 meeting, the Tahlequah City Planning Commission recommended approval with modifications of rezoning property.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said there is a fence line between the two properties on 1891 Sycamore Drive and 781 E. Powell Road.
"The property owner on the left side of that fence line owns the property on the right side of the fence line and is going to be requesting a building permit for an accessory dwelling," Tannehill said.
The house to the right of the fence line was demolished and there has to be a primary structure as a part of a permit for an accessory structure.
"[The property owner] is going through a lot combination application and is requesting approval. This is administrative in nature and is recommended for approval by staff," Tannehill said.
In other business, the board swore in newly appointed commissioner Armondo Duke.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
