Cherokee Nation councilors, during a special meeting of the their Executive and Finance Committee Tuesday, passed the largest budget in tribal history for fiscal year 2022, showing that one of the country’s largest tribes continues to grow.
“The comprehensive budget is the largest budget ever presented,” said CN Treasurer Janees Taylor. “It consists of an operating budget of $2.98 billion and a capital budget of $418.52 million, for a total combined comprehensive budget of $3.4 billion.”
The figure doubles the tribe’s budget for 2021, which was $1.52 billion. The majority of funding is coming from federal agencies, Taylor said. Of the federal dollars, American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding makes up nearly 40 percent, while Indian Health Services funding is another 26 percent.
District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh, who also serves as council speaker, said he appreciates the work Council Financial Oversight Executive Director Jody Reece and Taylor and her staff put in to make the budget hearing process seamless.
“I also want to commend my fellow councilors, many of whom are new to the legislative body, for taking the time and effort to thoroughly research the proposed budget in advance,” said Shambaugh. “This is a tremendous undertaking with so much responsibility attached to it, and I believe we have come together to pass a budget that will have a positive impact on the lives of Cherokee citizens."
District 14 Councilor Keith Austin, chairman of the Executive and Finance Committee, said the budget reflects the tribe's commitment to bettering the lived of its citizens.
“This year, we have unprecedented opportunity to support and invest in the Cherokee people and the communities in which they live. The directors and this Council have all worked hard which concluded in today’s budget hearings, resulting in unanimous approval by the committee.”
What's next
The budget must now be considered by the full Tribal Council during its regular meeting, which is Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. All Tribal Council meetings can be viewed at the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
