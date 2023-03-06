The Planning Commission recommended approval of a Planned Unit Development District on 70 acres of land at the corner of East Downing Street and State Highway 82 Bypass.
Construction is underway to help ease traffic congestion caused by the construction of new businesses along the highway.
An introduction plat of Rivercenter Addition was approved by the Tahlequah City Planning Commission during a Nov. 29 meeting, which will to allow the developer to proceed with construction of two streets.
"There's an existing easement on the west side of the development that's on the [Bertha Parker] Bypass. It's a proposed easement for this development. We have a 20-foot perimeter easement requirement around all subdivisions," Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said.
The introduction plat included the development and construction or two streets; one north of the Whataburger and 7 Brew and the other being an extension of Ward Street.
The developer intends to design a "T" area that will evolve into dedicated streets, between 7 Brew and Whataburger. The road extension is currently under construction.
The "right-in-right-out" street will provide an additional point of ingress/egress to the area.
While the additional access won't alleviate the traffic congestion on Downing Street, it would provide a positive impact to the area, according to Tannehill. The extension to Ward Street will allow people who are leaving the businesses to access Downing Street from Plaza Drive.
As part of the development, an RV Park will be constructed. The developers proposed having no time limit on the number of days one could occupy the park. According to Tahlequah's ordinances, the maximum length of a single stay per RV park is no more than 30 days.
"Since this is a PUD, they're writing their own code for the development and that's what they're asking,"Tannehill said.
The developers said the intent was for those working on the property and not them having to relocate every 30 days.
Connie Garrett resides nearby and she said her concerns pertained to the time limit of people staying more than 30 days.
"I understand that not wanting to have any regulations for their workers coming in but once we say there's no regulation, it's that way forever," she said. "Once it's all done, anybody can come in and stay forever and if the city has already put things in place to not have anymore of that then I think if we go on back and say, 'But we're going to let that happen here,' I think that's a step back from what we've already done."
Glenn Ferguson, of Ferguson Property Group, stressed to the board and those in attendance that the RV parks are fully gated as well as a small office.
"We're really focused on an RV park that has amenities for people that are staying with their RVs but not really a campground," Ferguson said.
The board discussed amending the time of stay once construction is completed.
"I'm empathetic to the construction scenario but I'm not really empathetic to a year-long [stay]," Suzanne Myers said.
The board eventually recommended approval with an unlimited number of days to stay at the RV park during construction, but will be limited to 90 days once work is completed.
