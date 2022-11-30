Panel recommends plan to ease traffic congestion at Whataburger, 7 Brew

The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Nov. 29 meeting, recommended modified approval of an introduction plat of Rivercenter Addition – a move that should ease traffic congestion along Downing Street.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the commission doesn’t typically receive introduction plats.
“In this case, the code does require an introduction plat to be approved by the planning commission prior to substantial changing of grades to the property – any earthwork or major earthwork on the property,” he said.
A plat is required for any extension of streets the city intends to adopt at some point.
“Since it is an extension of a public street, it does need to be platted,” Tannehill said.
The developer is intending to plat a “T” area that will eventually be dedicated streets, between 7 Brew and Whataburger.
“At the point, it will be dedicated to the city and will be two public streets. Staff has received preliminary construction plans. We’ve submitted comments back to the engineer and the developer, and are waiting for final plans to be resubmitted, and subsequently approved by administration before road construction,” Tannehill said.
He said the proposal intends the road to be extended to the Bertha Parker Bypass.
“The applicant and the developer has requested that access from [the Oklahoma Department of Transportation] and they have given tentative approval for that access, under the condition of that being only being a “right-in, right-out” street,” Tannehill said.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
