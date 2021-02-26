The Northeastern State University Center for Tribal Studies' fourth annual Indigenous Summit wrapped up Friday with a panel discussion on "Patriarchal Colonialism and its Impact on Matrilineal and Patrilineal Indigenous Social Systems."
The talk was led by Ashley Carter, a Master of Science in leadership student at NSU, and there were three panelists: Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk, Dr. Farina King, and Matti Martin.
Echo-Hawk, a two-spirit tribal citizen of the Seminole Nation and member of the Pawnee, Iowa, Omaha, and Creek Nations, is an activist and community builder. Married with four children, Echo-Hawk is a birthworker, a student midwife, and is pursuing a Master of Legal Studies in Indigenous people’s law at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Law.
King is an assistant professor of history at NSU. Her mother is of English-American descent, and her father is Navajo from the Rehoboth, New Mexico, checkerboard region of Diné Bikéyah. Her first book, “The Earth Memory Compass: Dine Landscapes and Education in the Twentieth Century,” was published in October 2018.
Martin is a healer, body-worker, activist, scholar, and an artist who uses art to resist colonial structures, including the patriarchy. A two-spirit, Martin is matrilineally descended from the Nitahende band of the Mescalero Apache (Nde) Nation and Mauche band of the Southern Ute (Nuuchi).
The first question Carter asked the panel was how patriarchal colonialism impacts Indigenous matriarchy in lineage, social structure, and values
Martin spoke of how the colonial system uses binary logic, such as things being either black and white or people having two genders.
“This binary logic includes or requires systems of removal,” said Martin.
Both King and Echo-Hawk said the whole colonial system needed to be defined and studied. Echo-Hawk sees colonization as a form of capitalism and said a lot of the past had to do with distribution of labor.
“In the community I come from, women owned property. To be matriarchal didn’t mean they were less than,” she said. “There were strict measures to disrupt the way we saw our healers, the way the women held property, the way we had an economy in a very matriarchal way.”
Echo-Hawk also brought up how Native ceremonies were deemed illegal once courts were established, and how tribes had trade routes before colonial contact that were effective and successful.
“Based on how communities were pre-Removal, we had to know how to speak to relatives across trade, to be diplomatic. Communities with different languages opens up a world view,” said Echo-Hawk.
She suggested researching when patriarchal colonization happened to communities and families to determine when disruptions occurred. She said the colonization changed Native jobs, titles, labels, and more, to fit what the settlers wanted accomplished.
The second question Carter asked dealt with how the divide between patriarchal colonization and Indigenous social structures can be closed, and if they can coexist.
Martin said Indigenous social structures have continued to exist within the colonial patriarchy, but they have personally observed that the Indigenous ways often better the lives of non-Native people.
King said people have to understand concrete examples of an imposition of colonialism and that it was an outreach of patriarchal colonialism. Through her research of federal Indian boarding schools, King found they were a way to eradicate ties Indigenous peoples had to the land, and they broke down family ties, culture and language. She said gender was used to separate or shame children, and that Native children were often given new names to replace those given by their families.
“How is this tied to the underlying forces of greed? What can we choose now moving forward? We’re shaping our future every day,” said King.
Echo-Hawk said the idea of patriarchal colonization and Indigenous social structures coexisting is complicated. When advocating for Natives to vote in political elections, some were against it because, although it could improve their situation, they saw it as an action of colonialism. She also wrestles with what that coexistence means, as her children have ancestries from Native and settler lines.
“How do we explain their part in the world?” said Echo-Hawk. “We have to actively acknowledge what has happened and how it’s affected everyone. What can we do to grow together?”
She brought up the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and how people can look at the numbers but not see the people behind them – the women who were taken. King added that the mythologizing and romanticizing can blind people to the facts, especially over periods of time.
Before asking the discussion attendees for questions, Carter said the conversation had become very touching and moving and empowering to others.
The first question topic was about decolonizing food and agriculture. King had left the discussion, but Echo-Hawk and Martin said Natives still maintain that connection with the land, and it needs to be continued.
“So much family history and culture has been maintained through food,” said Martin.
The panel was asked for a list of recommended readings, and since there were many books, participants will email lists to Carter. Martin also suggested searching for articles on Indigenous feminism on Google Scholar.
"Fully embrace yourself. This system is designed to destroy you," Martin directed to others who don't fit binary norms. "They are scared of your power. You have all of your ancestors standing behind you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.