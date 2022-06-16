Paper shortage affecting vehicle titles

Local tag agencies are having difficulties issuing titles to customers amid supply chain shortages.
The Oklahoma Used Cars and Parts Commission announced that the Oklahoma Tax Commission implemented a priority print schedule to pre-empt title shortages. The reason is to prevent potential title stock shortages this year, and most titles are printing eight to 12 weeks after the application is processed.
It takes about five days to obtain a title, under normal circumstances, but dealers can apply for expedited titles by the state and get them within three to five days.
“If you want your title just because you’re used to having your title, they are asking you to wait the eight to 12 weeks,” said Peggy Sparks, office manager for Fort Gibson Tag Agency.
The delay is due to a supply chain issue with the paper on which titles are printed.
A brand-new vehicle can be tagged without a title, but Sparks said it’s not the same for used vehicles. A new vehicle has a Manufacturer Statement of Origin and buyers can get a tag with just the paperwork they were given during the sale. The title would be on hold until the buyer hands over the MSO.
“If it’s a used vehicle, we can’t do it without the title. They have to wait for the title and the dealer would go on to the website, request that the title be printed faster that way they can get the title to the customer,” Sparks said.
Cherokee County Tag Agent Brenda Brooks said dealerships are supposed to make copies of titles when those are signed over. She said she saw that the OTC was allowing notarized copies from the dealership to be used for those needing to obtain tags without their titles.
However, Brooks said she called and was told that’s not the case.
“A lot of people are going to need these titles and not have them,” she said.
According to the OUCPC, the priority printing job stream is for green titles, as all other titles are printing as expected.
“Green titles are a regular Oklahoma title. Anything that’s not green would be a salvage title, a rebuilt title, or a boat title,” said Sparks.
The state said paper supplies should be back to normal later this summer, and an estimate on when normal printing schedules will resume should be announced.
“Just be patient and understand it’s not us as tag agents, it’s coming from the Tax Commission,” said Sparks.
Get help
Dealers can visit https://okcars.tax.ok.gov; and request a title print.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.