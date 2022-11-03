Paper-tagged vehicles getting some leeway

Local law enforcement officials say they are seeing more expired paper tags amid supply chain shortages.
The Oklahoma Used Cars and Parts Commission announced over the summer that the Oklahoma Tax Commission had implemented a priority print schedule to preempt title shortages.
At the time, it was to prevent stock shortages, as most titles were printing eight to 12 weeks after the application was processed. The delay was due to a supply chain issue with the paper on which titles are printed.
A brand-new vehicle can be tagged without a title, but it’s not the same for used vehicles. A new vehicle has a Manufacturer Statement of Origin, and buyers can get a tag with just the paperwork they were given during the sale. The title would be on hold until the buyer hands over the MSO.
The paper shortage has since been resolved, and tag agencies are playing catch-up, starting with the titles that were processed first.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said they’ve seen more expired paper tags with the Safe Oklahoma Grant, and he knows it was due to the supply chain issues over the summer.
“It’s something easy for the deputies to look for to get probable cause to stop your vehicle. We have seen that there are a lot more lately than there have been in years past,” Chennault said. “In the course of us working this grant, we have written a lot of tickets for people who have expired paper tags.”
Anyone who purchases a vehicle must have it registered within 30 days from the day it's driven off the lot.
“A tag is good for 30 days, but people have not been able to get their metal tag because they’re not able to get their titles on time with the paper shortage,” Chennault said.
The sheriff said those who aren’t able to obtain their titles after the 30 days should get a new paper tag issued from the car dealership.
“That paper tag is specific to the purchase of that vehicle; it’s got a serial number and everything. They have to go to their dealership that they bought the vehicle from and get another paper tag with its own individual serial number,” he said.
Paper tags are dated the day of purchase in Oklahoma, but tags in Arkansas and Texas are dated the 30 days out when they're expired.
Chennault said law enforcement agencies have been lenient on drivers who haven’t been able to obtain their titles for their tags.
“What we’ve been telling them is that we’re going to write them a citation and give them a court date that’s about a month out," Chennault said.
Once the metal tag is obtained within the month of the court date, they should take the citation and the tag to the judge.
The fine for taxes due state in the city of Tahlequah is $160.
