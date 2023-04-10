Paraprofessionals, often mistaken as aides for teachers, are vital positions that keep school running smoothly.
Tailor Crittenden, a Heritage Elementary special care paraprofessional, said that in her experience, paraprofessionals do not solely work one-on-one with a student, but rather with multiple students with various instances in a large classroom setting.
Crittenden said people often think paras are in a regular classroom setting and work only with one student at a time.
“It’s not one-on-one, and where I’m at, I do a lot of making bonds with the children and in the room they need a lot of extra attention. We’re doing a lot of redirecting and [some do not have] good backgrounds, so it’s a lot of bonding with them and connecting with them and showing them they can trust us,” said Crittenden.
The title and job of a paraprofessional is not a “one size fits all,” as each para’s job is different, with some dealing with more of the emotional aspect of students and others focusing on adding to the child’s academic experience.
At Heritage, Crittenden said, they have three to four different classrooms where paras are most often needed, including the multihandicap room, one that pulls students out of their general education classrooms to help with their work, and the impacts room, which helps students with autism.
Kandee Stopp, a specials/literacy lab paraprofessional at Heritage Elementary, said some of her job has been more one-and-one with students before, through her work in assisting children with autism and special needs.
“To me as a para, we are their trusted person. We have to be their safe keeper in our room,” said Crittenden.
While many confuse a paraprofessional with a teacher’s aide, Crittenden and Stopp said an aide mainly focuses on helping the teacher, and a para is there for the child to get help with behavior or learning the curriculum.
“I think it’s that you’re on the teacher level when it comes to the kids, because they look at you and they think you are a teacher,” said Stopp. “They don’t look at your [label] and they don’t think you are any different, but we don’t interact with parents as much. We don’t do the meetings with parents as much. All the rest of that is on the teacher and the principal.”
Stopp and Crittenden said the job can be physically, emotionally, and mentally draining, as they often see students come from tough backgrounds and home lives.
Paraprofessionals not only assist in the classroom to help with behavior or other needs, they can work the car line, be substitutes, work the after-school program, and more.
“The school cannot physically function without paras,” said Crittenden. “We are basically their right hand. The need is just vital.”
Crittenden said those wanting to become a paraprofessional should not only be flexible in their job but understanding and respectful of children with special needs.
“They always say, ‘Are you willing to wipe noses or wipe booties?’ and they’ll be like 100%, and they get here and they just don’t understand the physical need that child has,” said Crittenden.
