OKLAHOMA CITY – As part of National School Choice Week, the Oklahoma City-based nonprofit ChoiceMatters is hosting an Oklahoma Parent Power Summit & Education Expo on Thursday, Jan. 30. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Christian Life Center, 251 NW 14th St., in midtown Oklahoma City.
The event will include:
• A school expo, where parents can learn more about all of the educational options available to students, including public charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, scholarship programs, and other programs to give parents more power in their child's education.
• A screening of the movie "Miss Virginia," a groundbreaking film about the real-life story of Virginia Walden-Ford, who fought against tremendous odds to create opportunities for her son's education.
• A student showcase and reception, featuring student performances from schools all over Oklahoma.
• A parent power panel, where attendees will hear parent stories and learn about parent-led initiatives throughout Oklahoma to create better educational opportunities for students.
• School awards, recognizing some of Oklahoma's top traditional and non-traditional schools.
This event is free and open to the public. More information and a detailed schedule can be found at www.facebook.com/edchoicematters.
For more information on ChoiceMatters, go to edchoicematters.org.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.
