Local parents were arrested after their 16-year-old disabled son was found in "horrific" conditions.
On June 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to North Jones Avenue for a welfare check. Dispatch said there was a child, possibly handicapped, who was screaming for help. McNeil was told the child was in the back of a black Cadillac SUV near an apartment, and the caller wanted to remain anonymous.
"What I saw after seeing inside the SUV was horrific," said McNiel. "I [saw] a child later determined to be 16, but suffering from severe mental disability, tied to his car seat."
The officer said the vehicle wasn't turned on and there was no air conditioning, and the window nearest him was rolled up.
"He was sweating profusely and his face was red. He had flies crawling in and around his mouth and he was making a whining sound," said McNiel.
The temperature outside was 90 degrees and McNiel opened the doors to get air circulating inside the vehicle. EMS were immediately contacted due to the circumstances, and McNiel made contact with the boy's parents.
David and Rhonda Wolf were coming out of an apartment and told McNiel the vehicle didn't have air conditioning.
"While talking to each other, David told Rhonda she was supposed to be outside with [the boy]. Rhonda told me they were there only for a little while because they were helping David's brother threat his kids for lice," said McNiel.
Department of Human Services was contacted and McNiel talked to witnesses. Video showed the SUV sat in front of the apartment for an hour before police arrived.
EMS took the boy to Northeastern Health System. Emergency personnel stated it appeared the boy had not been bathed or changed in some time.
The couple were arrested for child abuse, and the case was sent to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office.
