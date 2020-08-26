Parents of special needs kids face unique struggles

Parents taking care of special needs children have had to overcome even more obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With some doctors doing only virtual appointments, routines have been altered or services not provided. Now, parents are making decisions about sending their kids back to school while worrying about what happens if the school has to close.
Tabitha Wampler is a single mom with a 14-month-old daughter, and a 7-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy. Paisley Wolfe will be in the second grade at Grand View School this year. According to her mom, Paisley is a social butterfly and doesn't understand why they can't go to visit some people. And the change in routine is a big thing.
"I don't want to take my children to the store or out in public. Grocery shopping has been a struggle. Sure, there's Walmart Pickup, but you can't use WIC on Walmart Pickup," said Wampler. "I don't want to take my child to the store and let her pick things out. She doesn't understand why she can't do those things."
Wampler said she is scared and concerned about Paisley's returning to school.
"Luckily she'll have a para[professional], someone right there who can keep other kids out of her face. It will be hard because Paisley wants to hug all of her friends and she'll be upset that she can't," said Wampler.
Grand View School Superintendent Ed Kennedy said taking care of special needs students is one of the many things educators have had to plan for.
"We are working on the numbers of virtual students and trying to determine how we support during a shutdown, especially those vulnerable populations - special education, Adverse Childhood Experiences-impacted students, etc.," he said.
The only reason Wampler is sending Paisley back to school is because day care is expensive and she does not get any assistance.
"If they close down for a two-week quarantine, her para told me she will watch her. If they shut down, her therapist said they can help with virtual school. They have a classroom-type setting. But it is so expensive," said Wampler.
Amber McKenna also has a child with cerebral palsy, and she is looking forward to his starting a new school.
Beau is 12 years old, and he also has been diagnosed with dystonia, seizure disorder, and ADD. He will be starting the sixth grade at Tahlequah Middle School, where he will be in a blended program. He will attend on-site three days of the week and do virtual school the other two. Those days will also be used for physical therapy and tutoring.
"I have no concerns about sending him. I think it'll be a great experience for him," said McKenna. "I met with all of his teachers and his para yesterday. I feel very comfortable at this point."
She said keeping a face mask on him may be difficult, as he has only worn them a few times. After talking with educators, they will try to use a face shield.
"Like everything else, it's a work in progress," said McKenna. "He misses going places. He's adjusted really well. It's the medical field around him that hasn't."
It has been difficult to get follow-up appointments with specialists or even regular doctors because many are not in their offices.
"I don't want to see a PA [physician's assistant]. This is a doctor Beau's had since he was 1 year old," said McKenna.
Due to the spasticity in his arm, Beau normally has Botox injections every three months. He hasn't had any since January, and his arm and wrist muscles are tight and have limited mobility.
Paisley also requires Botox treatments for her spasticity, but she hasn't had them lately because the doctors who administer it are over 65 years old.
"They can do virtual appointments, but they were not coming in," said Wampler.
Paisley also hasn't been able to do horse therapy since March. As a birthday treat, she was able to go riding last week, which made her happy.
She has been able to continue appointments at Hastings and most of her therapy sessions.
"At therapy, one of the parents tested positive and still brought her kids to appointments. They shut down the classroom Paisley uses, and we had to make different arrangements for her for two weeks," said Wampler.
Before offices closed due to COVID-19, Paisley was re-evaluated for a hearing aid.
"It was two months before we were able to get back in and get it. It was frustrating because we wanted to get it done," said Wampler.
For the past nine months, McKenna said, they have been trying to get Beau a new power wheelchair.
"That requires notes from his stores, his therapist has to write off on it, and the insurance [has to] work. Because of COVID, everybody is out of their offices. His Medicaid insurance expired in July and they say they won't cover the wheelchair, even though the process was started months ago," said McKenna. "I remind them that everyone is making exceptions during this time."
She said the financial stress and extra strain can be sensed by children.
McKenna said her family is fortunate that she is a stay-at-home mom and has the time to take care of Beau's needs when most appointments have become virtual meetings, including those with his occupational and physical therapists.
"I was doing all the hands-on work. I didn't have the extra set of hands to help me," said McKenna.
"It's been trying. I got bursitis in my shoulder this summer, and I know it's from having to lift him by myself. He's a big boy."
She said she's taken some steps recently to take care of herself.
"I sought out counseling to focus on me for a minute," said McKenna. "If I'm not OK physically or emotionally, it affects the whole family."
