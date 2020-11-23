OKLAHOMA CITY – About two dozen parents and students gathered at the Capitol Monday to protest the decision by school districts to shift from in-person to virtual learning as the state’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen.
Parents in the Stillwater, Owasso and Deer Creek school districts, meanwhile, announced they were forming a new group – Parent Voice Oklahoma – to pressure school boards and administrators to listen to parents instead of unions, politicians and the media when deciding whether their children should be allowed to attend school in person.
Donna Walsh, of Owasso, said virtual education is not working for her family, and said she believes those in power do not feel that parents are capable of making decisions for their children.
“At best, he would get two hours of instruction in a six-hour day,” Walsh said of her 13-year-old son. “At worst, there were meltdowns, feelings of failure. Technical issues were rampant, tears, just general frustration from my son.”
Walsh said she’s been frustrated as a parent because while she works from home, she spends six hours a day on the telephone. She’s not available to help her son when he needs it.
“Distance learning does not work for my family,” she said. “My son needs to be in the classroom.”
Matt Thompson, the father of a Deer Creek student, said his daughter thrives in an in-person classroom environment. Working parents, meanwhile, are struggling to balance their careers and children’s education, he said.
As he spoke, his daughter stood by his side holding a sign that read “This isn’t a teacher” with a picture of a laptop.
Voters should have the power to force recall elections on school board leaders, and the group plans to seek legislative intervention, he said. Some municipalities allow citizens to use a recall process to remove elected officials from office.
“Let your kids go back to school if they want or let them be virtual if they want,” he said.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the state School Boards Association, did not attend the rally, but said everyone agrees that face-to-face education is the best option. District leaders, though, are trying to balance the safety of students, families and educators.
On Monday, state health officials reported 3,544 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths and 1,505 current hospitalizations.
“This is, in my opinion, the most difficult time in the history of our state for school leaders to make decisions about how to educate children,” Hime said. “There are no perfect answers, probably no right answers. Our school boards have done a fabulous job listening to parents and public health experts to determine the best method to educate children in their community.”
Hime said the only elected officials that can be recalled are those who represent a city – if a city charter allows it.
He said there’s no stipulation in Oklahoma law that allows statutorily elected officials – like school board members, lawmakers and the governor – to ever be recalled.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
