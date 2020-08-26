Parents looking for legal help with getting child support have a variety of opinions on the local, tribal, and state levels.
Laci Klinger, managing attorney at Legal Aid, said if women are seeking assistance from Help In Crisis, they are directed to their firm for legal action.
“They go to Help In Crisis and they get their immediate needs met. They get a safe place to stay if they’re running from an abuser. If they left with nothing, then they can get those resources and have that guidance in the process,” Klinger said. “We help with those long-term needs and we step in and say, ‘OK, you’re safe right now, so lets get your long-term needs met: your custody, your visitation, and your child support set up.’”
Klinger said the firm doesn’t handle many child support cases. However, it does deal with many child support cases in tandem with divorce, paternity, or custody cases.
“We’ll look at evidence as to who should have custody and we’ll look at police reports, protective orders, if mom should have custody over dad, or dad should or shouldn’t have visitation,” Klinger said. “A judge may want to speak to an older child, but we wouldn’t interview a child.”
Renee Banks, director of Child Support Services at the Department of Human Services, said that agency — through orders from the court — establishes child support orders, enforces child support orders, and facilitates genetic testing.
“We work through the court system, both the administrative court system and the district court systems across the state,” Banks said. “Child support orders do a proportionate split for parents paying portions of child care expenses.”
Banks said it depends on a variety of factors as to whether they'll be involved with child custody cases.
“If someone has certain benefits that they’re getting from the state, we get involved in those cases kind of on our own,” Banks said. “But if a parent or a person who is involved in a paternity matter or child support case wants to fill out an application and seek our services, we will represent anybody in a child support or paternity matter.”
Banks said there are no income qualifications for applicants seeking their services.
“If there are cases where there’s no kind of state benefit that’s being accessed, there is a fee for services, and it’s one of two things: 3 percent of funds that we collect on a parent's behalf, or $10 per month,” Banks said. “If the 3 percent were to reach $10, it would cap out at $10.”
Deanna Wales, attorney at law, said there’s a lot to consider when it comes to whether a client should pursue a child support enforcement case through Child Support Services, rather than filing through a private attorney.
“In general, if there are custody and visitation issues, I suggest potential clients consult an attorney before they pursue a case,” Wales said. “The attorney they consult can advise them as to potential courses of action and why they might prefer to handle their child support in state court, tribal court, or administrative court with DHS, depending on the issue.”
Learn more
For more information on Legal Aid, call 918-708-1150 or go to oklegalconnect.org. For legal information, check out oklaw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.