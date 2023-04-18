A Park Hill man drove his vehicle off the highway on April 17 after failing to negotiate a curve in the road.
The injury collision occurred approximately nine miles south of Tahlequah.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Joshua Ferguson was driving was westbound on State Highway 100 shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right and his vehicle veered off the road. The vehicle first hit a culvert and continued, striking a fence and a tree before coming to a stop. The condition of the driver was “apparently normal,” and cause of the crash was determined to be speed. It is unknown whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System and admitted in fair condition, with a broken pelvis and external injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
The incident was investigated by OHP troopers, Cherokee Nation EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Cookson Fire Department.
