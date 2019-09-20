MUSKOGEE – A Park Hill man submitted a guilty plea to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District Friday.
Guy Coleston McDonald, 32, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The charge is punishable by not less than 10 years and no more than life imprisonment and up to $10,000,000 fine, or both.
The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Assistant United States Attorney Shannon Henson represented the United States.
