A Park Hill man was sentenced 292 months in prison and five years of supervised release on drug conspiracy charges.
An indictment alleged that in September 2017, Guy Coleston McDonald, 32, conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The charges arose from a probe by Tahlequah Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The indictment alleged McDonald used violence to intimidate and threaten others to ensure payment for the drug. McDonald pistol whipped, physically assaulted, and stole drugs and firearms from others.
"On one occasion, he shot multiple times into a bedroom window of an individual who owed a 'drug debt' of $300 to the defendant. The individual was struck in the leg but survived," the indictment said.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said hundreds of Oklahomans die each year as a result of methamphetamine overdoses.
"It is critical to public safety that local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies continue to diligently pursue drug-trafficking organizations responsible for delivery and distribution of this deadly drug in Oklahoma and throughout the country," Kuester said. "Because of successful multiagency investigations like this one, we continue to identify the distribution networks and organizations that deliver the drugs and the tragic outcomes that follow."
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing; Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Henson prosecuted the case.
