HULBERT – On Friday, June 23, a Tahlequah resident was reportedly pinned between a vehicle and concrete wall in Hulbert.
At 9:19 a.m., Christopher Dinoia, 40, of Park Hill, backed up a 2014 Kenworth T8 Series at 9011 N. 547 Road. As Dinoia was backing up, the clutch slipped and pinned Christopher Miller, 41, of Tahlequah, between the vehicle and a concrete wall.
Miller was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa by First Flight. He was admitted in critical condition with abdominal injuries.
The condition of the driver and pedestrian was reported to be normal, with the cause of the collision being improper backing.
