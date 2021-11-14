The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club met Nov. 5 in the home of Ann Lamons, president.
Lamons called the meeting to order, followed by the flag salute and the recitation of the organization's creed, which was read in unison. Kathleen Workman read a devotional titled "Wild Horses." For the thought of the day, Carolyn Parnell remarked on the beautiful weather and fall foliage.
Six members answered the roll call: Lamons, Workman, Parnell, Beth Corn, Mary Frances Pearce and Theresa Sanders. Minutes were passed out in printed form by Lamons, and a motion to approve was given by Sander and seconded by Parnell. The treasurer's report was given by Parnell, with a motion to approve by Workman and Sanders.
Lamons gave a report on the Flea Market and thanked members for helping in the kitchen and country store.
Lamons reported on the OHCE newsletter, addressing new goals for the Membership Committee and different ways to promote the organization. She met with Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, about some ideas on promoting OHCE.
The Cherokee Ladies Cattleman group will be holding a Christmas meeting and has invited the OHCE group to come. Members of the Park Hill OHCE will attend the meeting with the membership board and hand out membership forms and door prizes. Winn said she would do a make-and-take Christmas ornament snowman at the meeting.
The Mystery Tea workshop was rescheduled for the spring. The OSU Extension Office was closed for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 25-26.
In November, the OHCE clubs recognize their leaders and elect new ones for the next year. Park Hill club elected Sanders as Member of the Year and Lamons as the Heart of the Year. There was no Rookie or Young Member elected.
The quarterly meeting will be Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., when a Christmas potluck will be served. The Park Hill club members will be in charge of the kitchen and cleanup.
The next Park Hill OHCE meeting will be Dec. 3 at noon in the home of Bonnie Smith for the Christmas party, with a covered-dish lunch. Members are to have the membership recognition forms filled out to turn into the OSU Extension Office. The club will give a check to the Oklahoma School for the Blind Christmas fund.
The Club Leader Lesson was given by Lamons on "Planning for the Holidays." Each member gave different ideas on cooking, shopping and decorating. Hostess Lamons and Corn served refreshment to all members.
To learn more about OHCE, contact Lamons at 918-931-1705 or Winn at the OSU Extension office, 918-456-6163.
