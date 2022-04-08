Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club met Friday, April 1 at the OSU Extension conference room where members discussed upcoming activities.
The Park Hill Club will hold a Container Gardening workshop April 22 at 10 a.m. in the conference room at the OSU Extension building. Colton Cantrell, the new 4-H educator, will be teaching planting and spacing plants in containers. Attendees are encouraged to bring a container of soil and plants. Everyone is invited to attend. RSVP the OSU Extension office before April 20 by calling
918-456-6163.
Club members will celebrate OHCE week May 2-6 and members will attend a special workshop and a trip to tour Lake Region building in Hulbert.
Allison Garner gave a lesson on exercise and physical activity. Each member received a book on different exercises and special activities.
Lamons reported on the Flea Market that will be April 9. Members will help with the kitchen and set up the country store.
To learn more about OHCE contact Lamons at 918-931-1705 or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension office 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.