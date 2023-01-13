PARK HILL – The Park Hill Oklahoma Education Club met Jan. 6 in the home of Bonnie Smith.
The meeting was called to order at 1 p.m. by President Bonnie Smith. Theresa Sanders led the flag salute and creed was read in unison.
The devotion was given by Kathleen Workman reflected on the recent event sustained by NFL player Damar Hamlin and how the world started praying for his healing. She pointed out how this situation should remind us how precious life is.
There were 10 members present including Theresa Sanders, Beth Corn, Elizabeth Parker, Carolyn Parnell, Sharon Parnell, Karmen Green, Kathleen Workman, Allison Garner, Bonnie Smith, and Ann Lamons.
The thought for the day was given by Carolyn Parnell about how the weather in January is so nice and not normal, but will change soon. The treasurer report was given by Mary Pearce. A motion was made and approved by all members. Correspondence was received from Oklahoma School for the Blind thanking the club for the Christmas donation.
Theresa Sanders gave a report on the quilt the club donated to a fundraiser for Benny Dreadfulwater, which brought $175.
Members shared acts of kindness they did during the month of December, including how several members delivered supplies to the Blue Star Mother Christmas Boxes. Ann Lamons donated candy and goodies to the Tahlequah Fire Department. Bonnie Smith donated cookies to the Tahlequah City Hospital Emergency Room, mail carrier, a pastor, and secretary. Sanders made bread for a friend in the assisted living facility.
Club Members Hostess was assigned for the 2023. Members discussed a workshop in April, which is topic and dated to be set at next meeting. The February meeting club members will be making Valentines with candy bags and members are making “carry-all-bags” for residents’ walkers. Members will deliver to the Cherokee County Nursing Center on Valentine’s day.
The next Park Hill OHCE meeting has been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. in the home of Bonnie Smith. The meeting is open to the public to attend.
For more information on OHCE, contact Lamons at 918-931-1705 or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension Office 918-456-6163.
