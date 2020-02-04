The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education club met Jan. 3 in the home of member Bonnie Smith.
President Ann Lamons called the meeting to order. The flag salute was led by Stephanie Colvin, and the creed was led by Allison Garner. Smith read a devotional titled "Mirror the Light." For the thought for the day, members were thankful for rain and missing the storms.
Seven members and one guest answered roll call: Lamons, Smith, Garner, Theresa Sanders, Colvin, Carolyn Parnell, Mary Francis Pierce, and guest Katie Reed. Minutes were provided in printed form by Secretary Smith and the motion to approve was made by Garner. The treasurer report was given by Parnell, with motion to approve by Colvin.
Smith presented a letter from the Oklahoma School for the Blind thanking the club for the Christmas donation. Garner reported the School for the Blind had used money by the county and club to purchase food items and put together 18 food baskets for needy families.
Members made plans for the New Year by assigning hostess for the year. At the February meeting, members will be making valentines and candy to pass out at the Cherokee County Nursing Home. The Flea Market and County Store will be March 7-8, and the County Council and District Meeting in Miami is set for March 31. On April 17, club members will celebrate Earth Day with a workshop. Members will have an activity in May for OHCE Week. Members will hold the annual County Council Picnic in June.
On July 16-17, the OHCE members will be helping with the 4-H Club Sewing Classes, and the State Meeting will be July 5-7. Aug. 24 is the County Council meeting, and club members will be collecting school supplies. Members will be helping to set up for the Cherokee County Fair, which is Sept. 15-20.
Oct. 2-3 is the Flea Market and the County Store; members will be helping in the kitchen and country store. On Nov. 5, the club members will hold a Mystery Tea, and Dec. 7 is the County Council and Club Christmas party.
Lamons reported this is going to be a busy year with everyone helping to bring in new members to the OHCE clubs. Hostess Smith and Garner served refreshment to all members.
The next Park Hill OHCE meeting will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. in the home of Smith.
To learn more about OHCE, contact Lamons at 918-931-1705, or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension office, 918-456-6163.
